Charlotte 49ers football ready to put 2020 in the rear view mirror and get back to Club Lit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was Media Day for the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday and plenty to smile about after a nightmare 2020 season.

“I’m excited to be back,” said 49ers senior defensive end Markees Watts. “Everything is back to normal now. We can have fans now. We don’t have to worry about too many mask mandates while were on the sidelines. I’m just excited.”

Last year was anything but normal for the country, but especially for Charlotte 49ers football. Due to COVID, the Niners had 9 games that were either canceled or postponed. They didn’t even have a game in the month of November and when they did get to play, they weren’t their best as they finished 2-4.

“That was a mental roller coaster that we had to go through, but I do think it made us better and it will make us more grateful for what we will accomplish this year,” said Niners senior wide receiver Victor Tucker.

Things do appear to be back normal at Niners practice, but they also realize the pandemic is not over. While things are going good right now, coach Will Healy wants to keep the focus on the positives.

“Last year, I spent so much time talking about it, that I don’t think I did a great job of getting a football team ready to play,” said coach. “This year I have been upfront, honest, educating, transparent, but when they go in that building (football center), they want to talk about football and they want to be around each other. It’s the first time in 19 months they’ve felt normal again and I love that.”

2020 was a year that stole some great momentum from a Niners program that was on the rise following the 2019 season.

In ‘19, Charlotte had their first ever winning record and they went to their first ever bowl game.

It was also a year where the nation got introduced to Club Lit. After a Charlotte win, the locker room would transform into a club like atmosphere with loud music and neon green flashing lights.

With only 2 wins last season, the lights didn’t get much of a workout in 2020. This team aims to change all of that.

“We got a lot to prove,” said Niners senior running back Calvin Camp. “It’s a lot of people underestimating us. I’m ready for Club Lit. I’m ready for people to actually come to our games and see what the hype is really about. I think it’s going to be a special year for us.”

Charlotte has a lot of work to do to get back to those winning ways. Eight starters return on offense, but only five on defense. Charlotte’s recruiting did not take a major hit after a terrible 2020 and they got some key transfers that could help plugs some holes on defense. Returning starting quarterback Chris Reynolds and Tucker are one of the top QB-WR duos in Conference USA so there are reasons to be optimistic that Club Lit will be back open for business in 2020 and the Niners will be ready to turn up.

Charlotte will open their season on September 3rd when they host their first ever ACC opponent when Duke comes to town.

A victory would be quite the way to reintroduce the nation to Club Lit.

