Back to School: Kannapolis City Schools reverses course, will require masks for students, staff

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools are reversing their decision and making masks required for students, staff and visitors in the schools.

The Kannapolis City Board of Education voted during their meeting Monday to require masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors starting on Tuesday, August 10.

Breaking from Kannapolis Schools:

Kannapolis City Board of Education voted during their Regular Meeting on Monday, August 9, 2021, to require masks indoors for all students, staff, and visitors beginning August 10, 2021. @KCS_NC — David Whisenant WBTV (@DavidWhisenant) August 9, 2021

School officials say the reasoning is because of the “changing COVID data in our community and quarantine guidance.”

Initially, the district said masks would not be required except for on school buses.

Additionally, Kannapolis City Schools says they will have limited remote learning opportunities available to those who have approved medical documentation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.