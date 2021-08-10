NC DHHS Flu
Back to School: Kannapolis City Schools reverses course, will require masks for students, staff

Initially, the district said masks would not be required except for on school buses.
(Unsplash)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Schools are reversing their decision and making masks required for students, staff and visitors in the schools.

The Kannapolis City Board of Education voted during their meeting Monday to require masks indoors for all students, staff and visitors starting on Tuesday, August 10.

Back-To-School: Local school districts make decisions on mask-wearing for students, teachers

School officials say the reasoning is because of the “changing COVID data in our community and quarantine guidance.”

Additionally, Kannapolis City Schools says they will have limited remote learning opportunities available to those who have approved medical documentation. 

