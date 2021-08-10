NC DHHS Flu
After leaving downtown Kannapolis years ago, Falls Jewelers returns amid downtown revival

Sam, left, and Caleb Falls, right, along with Caleb's brother Spencer, own and operate Falls...
Sam, left, and Caleb Falls, right, along with Caleb's brother Spencer, own and operate Falls Jewelers with locations in Concord and Kannapolis.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A vote taken by the city council in Kannapolis more than 6 years ago is continuing to provide more dividends than city leaders ever expected. The city bought 46 acres of downtown property for $5.5 million in the hope that it could attract private investment. Now it’s growing again with the latest announcement of a new $40 million project.

Right Field Development, LLC, will develop the parcels into apartments, restaurants, retail stores, condominiums and possibly a hotel. Construction must be completed by 2026 with a minimum tax value of $40,125,000.

Atrium Health Ballpark has been the big draw for developers, but those haven’t been limited to new faces. Some businesses that left downtown years ago, are now back.

Sam Falls grandfather worked at the Jewel Shoppe in Kannapolis many years ago. Sam opened Falls Jewelers in downtown Kannapolis in 1990…but after Fieldcrest Cannon/Pillowtex closed, the area declined, and Falls Jewelers moved out.

“It seemed like when we moved in it started going downhill,” Falls said.

While keeping its Afton Ridge location in Concord, the business recently came back to downtown Kannapolis. Fourth generation jeweler Caleb Falls says it was like a homecoming.

“Just that thought of hey, this is really where our home is and this is where we can be now,” said Caleb Falls.

So what made the difference?

“I think when they started building the ballpark we could tell just how huge this was going to be,” Sam Falls added.

The pivotal moment came in March, 2015. The city approved buying all that downtown property with an eye towards private developers. The result shave been even more than anyone’s highest expectation. Atrium Health Ballpark, both as a baseball park and an entertainment venue, was the catalyst.

“It’s been phenomenal, even with our players and coaches, the fans, they love it,” said Cannon Ballers broadcaster Trevor Wilt.

Downtown Kannapolis is bustling. Along with the big developments like the apartment and office building coming soon, the VIDA project, and other large scale projects, there are lots of small businesses.

Falls Jewelers brought some sparkle back to downtown and they say so far, it’s been a good move.

“It’s been great. It’s been everything we could have ever dreamed of and more,” said Caleb Falls. “It’s been exceeding our expectations so far, but then with even new clients and seeing all the street traffic back here in Kannapolis, it’s been remarkable.”

