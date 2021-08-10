NC DHHS Flu
3 Things: Research show remote workers are easily replaceable

This was done by the Society for HR Management.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re On Your Side Tonight with something that may make you think twice about working remotely.

Sure, for many working from home sounds great.

There’s no commute. You feel pretty comfortable.

However, employers say remote workers are easily replaceable.

Here are three things to know.

Thing one is where this research is coming from.

They surveyed more than 800 supervisors and 3,800 employees.

Thing two is what they found.

About two out of three supervisors say remote workers are easily replaceable.

About 67 percent believe working remotely, full-time, is bad for an employee’s career objectives.

And almost three-quarters (72%) of supervisors say they prefer to have their employees in the office.

But here’s the real kicker.

About 42 percent of supervisors totally forgot they even had remote workers.

So, why is this so important to keep in mind?

That’s thing three.

Remote work can be great, but it can also limit the number of opportunities you get.

If people are forgetting about you, how will they remember to give you a good opportunity?

About a third (34%) of remote workers say they feel like working from home is reducing the number of opportunities they get.

It’s all about what it means for you, and what you’re looking for.

Let us know what you think. Are you working from home? Is it working out for you? Feeling limited?

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

