York County woman wanted after newborn tests positive for drugs
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman is wanted by deputies after her newborn child tested for illicit drugs at birth.
Madelynne Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted for “unlawful neglect of a child.”
Her last known address is on Jim McCarter Road in Clover, but she may be in the Fort Mill area, according to York County deputies.
She is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628
