NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

York County woman wanted after newborn tests positive for drugs

York County woman wanted after newborn tests positive for drugs
York County woman wanted after newborn tests positive for drugs(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman is wanted by deputies after her newborn child tested for illicit drugs at birth.

Madelynne Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted for “unlawful neglect of a child.”

Her last known address is on Jim McCarter Road in Clover, but she may be in the Fort Mill area, according to York County deputies.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Gov. Henry McMaster says shutdowns will not return in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster encourages vaccinations, acknowledges Delta variant concerns but rejects school mask mandates
26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

Charlotte to vote on ordinance banning discrimination against sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyles
Akeil Franklin
Armed, dangerous man wanted after assault on law enforcement, Rutherford County deputies say
‘Make masks optional’ billboards are back up in Lexington County
A 5th grade teacher at Hurley Elementary School has her room ready to greet students.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools prepares for students to return on Wednesday