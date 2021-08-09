York County woman wanted after newborn tests positive for drugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A York County woman is wanted by deputies after her newborn child tested for illicit drugs at birth.

Madelynne Jade Shackelford, 29, is wanted for “unlawful neglect of a child.”

WANTED: Madelynne Jade Shackelford, is #wanted for Unlawful Neglect of a Child, after her child tested positive for illicit drugs at birth. She is from Clover, but may be in the Fort Mill area. #YCSONews #CrimeStoppers pic.twitter.com/Bklcp57Pts — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) August 9, 2021

Her last known address is on Jim McCarter Road in Clover, but she may be in the Fort Mill area, according to York County deputies.

She is described as a white female, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-628

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.