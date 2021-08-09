Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation after police say she used abusive language against a Black person in a drug store parking lot on Friday, August 6.

According to police, Christopher May Riddle, 43, stole cigarette lighters and candy from Walgreens on West Innes Street. Riddle was also in possession of a metal pipe with burnt ends.

The report also states that Riddle intentionally used abusive language to “ethnically intimidate an African-American male bystander” in the parking lot.

Riddle was charged with ethnic intimidation, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation and larceny charge from Davie County. Bond was set at $10,500.

