NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Salisbury woman charged with ethnic intimidation

Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.
Christopher May Riddle was charged and jailed under a bond of $10,500.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman has been charged with ethnic intimidation after police say she used abusive language against a Black person in a drug store parking lot on Friday, August 6.

According to police, Christopher May Riddle, 43, stole cigarette lighters and candy from Walgreens on West Innes Street. Riddle was also in possession of a metal pipe with burnt ends.

The report also states that Riddle intentionally used abusive language to “ethnically intimidate an African-American male bystander” in the parking lot.

Riddle was charged with ethnic intimidation, misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a parole violation and larceny charge from Davie County. Bond was set at $10,500.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina man accepts plea for venomous snake’s escape
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak

Latest News

Gov. McMaster speaks about COVID-19 response in South Carolina
The press conference is happening at the South Carolina State House in Columbia in the...
Gov. Henry McMaster to speak on COVID-19 in South Carolina
Charlotte church returns to in-person services; registration and mask required
Charlotte church returns to in-person services; registration and mask required
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health