Rowan-Salisbury Schools prepares for students to return on Wednesday

A 5th grade teacher at Hurley Elementary School has her room ready to greet students.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools will be headed back to class this week.  The system is using a staggered start with different grades going back on different days beginning on Wednesday. 

Rowan-Salisbury is one of several local districts where masks are optional. 

On Monday at the City Park in Salisbury, kids were enjoying one of the timeless joys of childhood…playing in a creek and maybe catching a tadpole.  These days are quickly coming to an end as the children will soon go from the creek to the classroom, with mixed emotions.

“I’ve got one that’s very excited to see their friends again and to be social and another one that’s not ready to give up the lazy days of summer,” said parent Krista Hill.

“We are super excited about welcoming our students back full-time, 5 days a week, it’s been a long time since we’ve been I the midst of the pandemic,” said Dr. Tracey Lewis with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

And that’s what makes going back to school in 2021 different than any other year. When the first students return to classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools on Wednesday, masks will be optional.  Guidance from the state and federal government is that masks should be worn indoors.

At Hurley Elementary School teachers are meeting parents today in an Open House.  Administrators say they know student and staff safety will be a big part of discussions.

“I know there are probably families that feel a little bit anxious about that, but I can assure them that we are taking as many priorities as possible so that we can have a layered mitigation effect to keep our students and staff safe,” Dr. Lewis added.

Staff at Hurley Elementary wants parents to see things like the new hammock garden where students will be able to read outside.  In the classrooms steps have been taken for safety as well.

While the kids at the City Park enjoyed one of the last lazy days of their summer, their parents were hopeful, but cautious for the new school year.

“We’re optimistic that it’s going to be a great year, I think everybody is ready to get back to a more normal life, but we will be cautious and careful and protecting our neighbors,” Hill added.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

