Protest against vaccine mandate at UNC Health

Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
By Cindy Choi
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Several people, including employees at UNC Health, gathered at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro on Sunday to protest the vaccine mandate issued by UNC Health.

UNC Health employees are required to get vaccinated by Tuesday, Sept. 21.

UNC, Duke & other hospital systems requiring vaccinations for workers

“I’m here to stand with other staffers from UNC to oppose them putting the shot without it being my choice,” Connie Smith, of Kinston, said. “We should not be pressured into taking the shot that we don’t want to be experimental with.”

Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Protest against vaccine mandate at Wayne UNC Health Care.
Smith, who has daughters who work in health care in Wayne County, said at least 250 people were there to protest the vaccine mandate.

“When it first started today, there was probably at least 250, maybe 300 people, is what we were expecting today,” Smith said. “I don’t disagree with those that want to get the shot, but I don’t want them to force me to take a shot.”

For employees at UNC Health, they will need to provide their vaccine cards or submit a medical/religious exemption form by Sept. 21, according to the UNC Health News Team.

UNC System President asks universities to require Faculty/Staff vaccinations or get regularly tested
MEMO: UNC System President pushes implementation of “get vaccinated or get tested regularly” staff policy

