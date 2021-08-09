Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moving westward with winds up to 35 mph

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Hurricane Center has issued the first bulletin for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph.

It will move to the west at 15mph toward the Leeward Islands tonight and the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday.

It will be near Hispaniola on Wednesday.

A lot can happen to the storm over the next few days.

It is moving over very warm water, but it will also be moving over land. One would tend to strengthen a storm and the other would tend to weaken it.

The current track would strengthen it to a tropical storm tomorrow and keep it as a tropical storm (and not a hurricane) for the rest of the week. If it gets a name, it will be Fred.

Most models agree the storm will continue to head east and toward either Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

If there were any impacts from the storm in the Carolinas, it would be early to the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor it closely as we go out in time.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

