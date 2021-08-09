NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moving westward with winds up to 35 mph

It will move to the west at 15mph toward the Leeward Islands tonight and the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Hurricane Center has issued the first bulletin for Potential Tropical Cyclone 6. Maximum sustained winds are at 35mph.

It will move to the west at 15mph toward the Leeward Islands tonight and the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Tuesday.

It will be near Hispaniola on Wednesday.

A lot can happen to the storm over the next few days.

It is moving over very warm water, but it will also be moving over land. One would tend to strengthen a storm and the other would tend to weaken it. 

The current track would strengthen it to a tropical storm tomorrow and keep it as a tropical storm (and not a hurricane) for the rest of the week. If it gets a name, it will be Fred.

Most models agree the storm will continue to head east and toward either Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

If there were any impacts from the storm in the Carolinas, it would be early to the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor it closely as we go out in time.

Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Gov. Henry McMaster says shutdowns will not return in South Carolina.
Gov. McMaster encourages vaccinations, acknowledges Delta variant concerns but rejects school mask mandates
26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

Charlotte City Council unanimously votes to support non-discrimination ordinance
Charlotte City Council to vote on non-discrimination ordinance
Charlotte City Council to vote on non-discrimination ordinance
‘Make masks optional’ billboards are back up in Lexington County
Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory
Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory