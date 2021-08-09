Police investigate after person shot and killed in Monroe

This article has 58 words with a read time of approximately 17 seconds.

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Union County.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 8 a.m. on S. Johnson Street in Monroe.

Desha Franklin was found injured from the shooting. Franklin was taken to Atrium-Main in Charlotte and later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.