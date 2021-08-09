NC DHHS Flu
Police investigate after person shot and killed in Monroe

Police said they responded to the shooting around 8 a.m. on S. Johnson Street in Monroe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Union County.

Police said they responded to the shooting around 8 a.m. on S. Johnson Street in Monroe.

Desha Franklin was found injured from the shooting. Franklin was taken to Atrium-Main in Charlotte and later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.

