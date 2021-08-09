Person shot and killed in Gastonia, investigation underway

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed in Gastonia Sunday night, and investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

Gastonia Police responded to West Fifth Avenue on Sunday at 8:46 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 29-year-old Markovia Lashawn Durham, dead after suffering from gunshot wounds.

Gastonia Police Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call Detective Fleming at (704) 866-6878.

Officers did not provide any other information about this incident.

