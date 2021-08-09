LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The “make masks optional” billboards are back up in Lexington County.

The parents who put up the billboards say they don’t want the government telling them what to do when it comes to masks.

“It should be your choice,” Stephanie Berquist said. “We’re not anti-vaxers or anti-maskers we just don’t want the government telling us what to do with minor children.”

The digital billboards, located on Sunset Boulevard, shows several messages such as:

“Lex parents will not co-parent with the government.”

“We will not live in fear.”

“Stop wearing masks, stop watching the news, live free.”

This is the same group of Lexington parents that put up digital signs last Spring demanding masks become optional.

Right now masks are recommended, but not mandatory in South Carolina public schools.

Governor Henry McMaster re-iterated that fact in a press conference Monday morning.

“He’s standing strong on the law which was passed in the budget saying no government can mandate masks or vaccines,” Stephanie Berquist said.

DHEC recommends everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

WIS also spoke with some parents who believe masks should be mandatory in school.

Demetrius Milczakowskyj expressed his support of mask mandates.

“Parents will have an opinion, but at the end of the day public health is public safety and it is for the betterment of everybody,” Milczakowskyj said.

The digital billboards will remain in rotation on Sunset Boulevard for about 2 weeks.

