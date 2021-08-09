NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

London’s Tower Bridge stuck open due to technical fault

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — London’s Tower Bridge was stuck with its roadway arms raised Monday afternoon, snarling traffic on both sides of the River Thames.

Images of the 127-year-old drawbridge, one of several spans that connect the northern and southern parts of the British capital, show the two halves of the roadway pointing skyward with vehicles backed up on either side.

The bridge remained stuck at 6 p.m. more than three hours after the problems began.

The iconic bridge opens about 800 times a year for scheduled river traffic that is too large to fit underneath otherwise.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina man accepts plea for venomous snake’s escape
26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

Latest News

Miami Marlins' Lewis Brinson follows the flight of his double that drove in two runs off...
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
In places like Niagara Falls, the lifting of border restrictions is welcome news.
Canada reopens its border for vaccinated US visitors
Some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage.
Infrastructure senators brush off criticism from left, right
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
Pentagon to require COVID vaccine for all troops by Sept. 15
Arrest warrants have been issued charging Timothy “Tim Tim” Asantee McCain with murder and...
WANTED: Deputies looking for suspect after man shot multiple times, killed in Lancaster County