Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes regular-season title

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, building a big lead in the final stage and keeping Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott at bay over the final laps.

Elliott was seeking his third straight win at The Glen but was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. Elliott made a gallant charge in the final segment but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

It was the series-leading fifth win of the season for Larson, who leaves Watkins Glen tied with Hamlin for the points lead.

