Kyle Larson wins at Watkins Glen, eyes regular-season title

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet,...
WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)(Jared C. Tilton | Getty Images)
By John Kekis (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Larson won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, building a big lead in the final stage and keeping Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott at bay over the final laps.

Elliott was seeking his third straight win at The Glen but was relegated to the back of the field before the race when his No. 9 Chevrolet failed inspection twice. Elliott made a gallant charge in the final segment but couldn’t overcome Larson’s big lead.

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

It was the series-leading fifth win of the season for Larson, who leaves Watkins Glen tied with Hamlin for the points lead.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

