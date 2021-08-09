Hornets give coach James Borrego a multiyear extension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets believe coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte.

The Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. He had one year left on his contract before the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction.

The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Kupchak said he likes the strong relationships Borrego has built with his players, as well as his knowledge of the game.

