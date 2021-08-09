NC DHHS Flu
Hornets give coach James Borrego a multiyear extension

LaMelo Ball and James Borrego chat during Monday's NBA exhibition game between Charlotte and...
LaMelo Ball and James Borrego chat during Monday's NBA exhibition game between Charlotte and Toronto. The Hornets lost 112-109 to fall to 0-2 in the preseason.(Nate Wimberly/ (Custom credit) | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Hornets believe coach James Borrego can turn things around in Charlotte.

The Hornets announced Monday they’ve signed Borrego to a multiyear contract extension. He had one year left on his contract before the extension.

Borrego is 95-124 in three seasons with the Hornets, but has given team owner Michael Jordan enough confidence that things are moving in the right direction.

The Hornets were 33-39 last year and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the play-in game.

Kupchak said he likes the strong relationships Borrego has built with his players, as well as his knowledge of the game.

