The heat and thunderstorm possibilities are coming back

The next few days will be a little more unsettled. Highs will still be in the low 90s but afternoon thunderstorm chances will go up to 40%.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year. It looks tropical… feels tropical… and the actual tropics are becoming more active.

  • Temps in the 90s all week
  • Afternoon T-storms return
  • Monitoring the tropics

Today will be warm and muggy. Highs will be in the low 90s and the humidity isn’t cooperating to make things feel any better. A few stray thunderstorms could pop up, but they should be pretty few and far between.

The next few days will be a little more unsettled. Highs will still be in the low 90s but afternoon thunderstorm chances will go up to 40%.

Thursday and Friday won’t be much different. The Bermuda High will keep us in the tropical weather pattern. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and afternoon thunderstorms are possible.

By next weekend, the pattern won’t change very much but we will be more focused on the tropics. As of now, there are two disturbances out in the Atlantic. One has a low chance of formation. The other has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression as early as today. For now, it is about 150 miles east of Barbados so it would be a while before there are any North or South Carolina impacts. The center of circulation hasn’t even formed so there’s a lot of uncertainty. However, some models are bringing the storm closer to Florida or into the Gulf of Mexico next week. Obviously, we are tracking it closely.

Make it a great afternoon!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

