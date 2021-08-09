Heat, humidity and a new tropical system!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week will feel every bit like summer!

Plus, there’s a new tropical system headed through the Atlantic.

This is what we are tracking this week:

T-storm chances each afternoon

Highs in the 90s

Potential Tropical Cyclone 6

Tomorrow will be hot and humid again.

There’s a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms to crank up. Wednesday and Thursday hold a 30% chance, but the heat and humidity will hold.

Highs will be in the low 90s all week.

The weekend could bring some changes.

Highs will still be in the low 90s on Saturday, but a cold front will allow us to revisit the 80s by Sunday.

There is a 40-50% chance of thunderstorms each day.

Let’s also talk about the tropics.

As of the 5pm update, Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 is in the Atlantic and headed toward the Leeward Islands tonight.

It could strengthen to a tropical storm tomorrow and would get the name Fred.

Current models are taking the storm toward either Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

If we see any impacts here in the Carolinas, it would be early to the middle of next week. We are tracking it all the way and we’ll keep you posted.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

