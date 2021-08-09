NC DHHS Flu
Gov. Henry McMaster to speak on COVID-19 in South Carolina

The press conference is happening at the South Carolina State House in Columbia in the first-floor lobby at 9:30 a.m.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster is speaking on South Carolina’s response to COVID-19 on Monday morning.

The press conference is happening at the South Carolina State House in Columbia in the first-floor lobby at 9:30 a.m.

Last week, the governor said that he sees a city-enforced school mask mandate as a violation of state law.

Gov: SC law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates

His statement came after South Carolina’s capital city ratified an ordinance mandating the use of masks in Columbia elementary and middle schools for at least the beginning of the school year.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the move will help protect children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But a state budget proviso prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks. It’s that provision that McMaster, a former prosecutor, says preempts the city’s action.

South Carolina currently has reported 518,480 positive COVID-19 cases and 8,771 deaths with a daily percent positive of 16.3 percent.

