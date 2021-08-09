Get set for a hot week!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following an unusually cool weather pattern last week, this week will offer a more typical set-up for early August.

Temperatures running above average

Storm chances up – but not great

Tropical Atlantic getting active

The Bermuda high-pressure system, which often governs our weather this time of the year, will be in full force this week, meaning hot and humid conditions across the Carolinas all week long.

High temperatures will reach the lower 90s each afternoon through Saturday, with heat index values in the middle 90s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

As for rain, there’s not a great trigger for storms today, tough one or two will likely flare up late this afternoon or evening. Slightly better storms chances – generally in the 30% range – will hold for the rest of the week until a front closes in on Friday. As we move into the weekend, storms chances may ramp up a bit and temperatures may back down a little by Sunday, as the late-week front may stall across the region, acting as a trigger for clouds and thunderstorms.

We are also closely watching the tropics, where after a month of non-activity, we’re likely to see things heat up this week. Two disturbances are over the far western Atlantic Ocean right now, and the National Hurricane Center believes there’s at least a 50% chance that both of these could become much better organized as they move into the Caribbean Sea in the coming days. We’ll keep you posted!

Hope you have a great week!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

