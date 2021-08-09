NC DHHS Flu
Extradited couple appear before judge in connection with January murder in Hickory

By Steve Ohnesorge
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Tangela and Eric Parker had their first appearance before a judge Monday in Catawba County.

Both are under indictment in connection with the shooting death of Michelle Marlow at her workplace in Hickory on January 13.

Tangela Parker has been indicted on a charge of murder. She’s accused of going into furniture plant, TCS Designs, arguing with her co-worker and shooting her.

Eric Parker faces an indictment as Accessory after the fact. He’s accused of helping Tangela Parker escape.

Both were found and arrested in Arizona in July.

Last week, they were flown back to North Carolina as part of the extradition process.

Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

Taxpayers footed the $4000 bill to bring them back.

In court Monday, both were given court-appointed attorneys.

‘Weight has been lifted’: Couple wanted for deadly shooting at N.C. furniture plant arrested in Arizona

In a separate hearing, a bond was allowed for Eric Parker.

Judge Clifton Smith set it at $600,000.

Couple arrested in Ariz. for Hickory murder did ‘odd jobs and panhandled for money,’ officials say

Family members of the victim, Michele Marlow, watched the proceedings in the courtroom and were glad the two are finally back in Catawba County.

“It really means a lot,” said Teressia Bowman.

Another court date was set for the week of September 7 for both Tangela and Eric Parker.

Tangela Parker’s attorney says motions will be filed in the coming months and she will also seek a bond hearing for her client.

