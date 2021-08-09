NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte to vote on ordinance banning discrimination against sexual orientation, gender identity, natural hairstyles

WBTV has obtained a draft copy of Charlotte’s new non-discrimination ordinance.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte are expected to vote Monday on a proposed ordinance that would ban employers from discriminating against a person based on sexual orientation, gender identity and natural hairstyles among other factors.

The city released a draft of the new local legislation Monday. The ordinance would protect people based on several factors, but it also raises some questions about how it will be enforced on small businesses.

The ordinance lists the factors, with definitions:

  • Gender identity and gender expression - Having or being perceived as having gender-related identity, expression, appearance, or behavior, whether or not that identity, expression, appearance, or behavior is different from that traditionally associated with the sex assigned to that individual at birth.
  • Natural hairstyle - Any hair texture, color, type or style of wear historically associated with race or national origin.
  • Protected Class - A person’s race, gender, religion, national origin, ethnicity, age, familial status, sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression), veteran status, pregnancy, natural hairstyle or disability.
  • Sexual orientation - A person’s actual or perceived emotional, romantic, or sexual attraction to other people which includes, but is not limited to, heterosexuality, homosexuality or bisexuality.

The ordinance will apply to all employers, regardless of how many employees there are.

Mayor Vi Lyles has been talking about a new ordinance for months and now the city has finally released a draft of what they’re planning.

The last time Charlotte passed a non-discrimination ordinance, it led to a contentious fight with the state general assembly, which passed HB2, known as the Bathroom Bill.

This is the first year after the bathroom bill was repealed that local municipalities have been able to pass their own non-discrimination ordinances.

The ordinance has a couple of major areas of focus that people behind the scenes are already talking about. One of them is ensuring that people wearing their natural hairstyles do not face prejudice or discrimination.

Charlotte leaders, community discuss proposed non-discrimination ordinance

As of now, enforcement does not include fines initially but instead a referral to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community relations committee.

A final vote is expected at Monday’s city council meeting which starts at 5 p.m. Nearly 40 people are signed up to talk.

Beforehand, community members, including Charlotte’s LGBTQ community held a press conference outside the Government Center in uptown Charlotte.

“We are not asking for anything special. We are not asking for special privileges,” said Rell Lowery, from Charlotte Black Pride. “We are just asking to be looked at as human beings that we are and to respect our differences.”

