Armed, dangerous man wanted after assault on law enforcement, Rutherford County deputies say

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert warning about the suspect, Akeil Franklin, who they say is armed and dangerous.
Akeil Franklin
Akeil Franklin(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By WYFF
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WYFF) - A man is wanted Monday after police said he shot and injured an officer, according to the Forest City Police Department.

The officer is being treated at Spartanburg Regional Health.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert warning about the suspect, Akeil Franklin, who they say is armed and dangerous.

Deputies did not release any information about the shooting and called it an “assault on law enforcement.”

A police detective did not say exactly when or where the shooting happened, but a Facebook post on the Rutherford County Government page said it happened on Broadway, in Forest City.

Officials said anyone who has information about Franklin is asked to call 911 or the Forest City Police Department at 828-286-2911.

