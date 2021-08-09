2 suspects charged in robbery, shooting of Duke Energy worker in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged two suspects in the robbery and shooting of a Duke Energy worker in east Charlotte on June 18.

CMPD detectives charged Sammy Garcia and Javier Lee Martinez-Hernandez with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Both suspects were arrested in South Carolina and are pending extradition back to North Carolina.

The incident happened on The Plaza at 9:30 p.m. Officers responded to a robbery call and found one victim, a Duke Energy line technician, with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the worker was approached by two unknown suspects at gunpoint while performing routine work. The worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police report said the line technician told officers that two Hispanic males demanded his wallet and phone at gunpoint and then shot him. Crime Stoppers had previously received a private donation, as a reward, of $50,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.

Duke Energy provided a statement about the incident.

“Our employees are our family and nothing is more important than their safety. This event is a reminder of the many hazards we often face to keep the lights on for our customers and communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with our teammate, and we are committed to helping him and his family as he recovers. We will continue working closely with law enforcement in their investigation to ensure that accountability is applied appropriately,” the statement read.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911, or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

