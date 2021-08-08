Rowan County COVID update: 4 deaths in one week, vaccination rate increases

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County recorded four deaths attributed to COVID-19 last week, according to state and local health authorities.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHHS) shows Rowan County now with a total of 320 COVID related deaths. The county has recorded a total of 18,136 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Only Buncombe, Cumberland, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Mecklenburg, and Wake have a higher number of COVID-related deaths.

As far as the vaccination rate goes, new state data showed 45% of people who live in Rowan County have at least one dose of the vaccine and 42% who are fully vaccinated. Of those 12 and older the first-dose number now exceeds 50%.

A number of local agencies/businesses are offering COVID vaccines in Rowan County, such as:

Novant Health at the J. F. Hurley YMCA; Walk-ins are accepted Wednesdays and Fridays; 8 am – 5 pm

Larger chain pharmacies: CVS and Walgreens

Grocery Stores: Walmart, Food Lion (Salisbury and China Grove), Sam’s Club

Local pharmacies: Moose Pharmacy, The Medicine Shoppe, and Cannon Pharmacy

Provider offices: Rowan County Public Health, Rowan Diagnostic Clinic, Pro Med, and Salisbury Pediatric (only for established patients)

To find out more information about which vaccines are being offered and when they are being offered, please contact the agency/business directly.

It is important to know that when seeking out a COVID vaccine for your child, any child younger than 12 is not yet currently eligible to receive a vaccine. However, if your child is 12 years old and older, they can receive the following vaccines based on their age:

Pfizer Vaccine (age 12+)

Moderna Vaccine (age 18+)

Johnson and Johnson (age 18+)

In addition to hosting community vaccine clinics, Rowan County Public Health is also offering COVID vaccinations in-house on Monday afternoons and Thursday mornings. Appointments are also being offered for other required immunizations and well-child check-ups on Tuesday afternoons and Friday mornings, as well. If you and/or your child need of any of these services, please feel free to call 704-216-8837 to make an appointment.

