NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Retired South Meck. principal to fill in for suspended Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco

Bosco’s suspension comes after weeks of scrutiny prompted by a WBTV investigation into the school’s handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults by female students.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is stepping into that role once more.

Retired South Mecklenburg High School principal Dr. Maureen Furr will be interim principal at Myers Park High School, according to a call families received.

Principal, leader who spent decades with CMS retires

Furr retired from the district in 2019.

She will fill in for Myers Park principal Mark Bosco, who has been suspended with pay.

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of Bosco’s paid suspension.

The email says an interim principal will be assigned, which turned out to be Dr. Furr.

Bosco’s suspension comes after months of scrutiny prompted by a WBTV investigation into the school’s handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults by female students.

WBTV has spoken with six former Myers Park students who reported being raped or sexually assaulted by fellow students each year between 2014 and 2019.

Bosco was a defendant in one lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student, Nikki Wombwell, who filed a lawsuit alleging the school and police did not properly handle her reported rape in 2014.

In a deposition as part of that lawsuit, Bosco testified he told Wombwell that she could face punishment if her reported rape was investigated and not substantiated, because she would be held accountable to having sex in the woods adjacent to campus.

Wombwell settled her lawsuit in late April. The school district paid her $50,000.

More women detail reported rape, assault at Myers Park as school leaders remain silent

Also on Friday, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston emailed all school district employees and parents to announce the creation of a Title IX task force.

The email says the purpose of the task force is to review current reporting and support procedures to ensure CMS is responding promptly and effectively to claims including harassment, assault or violations under Title IX.

After weeks of silence, CMS superintendent responds to Myers Park students’ reports of rape, sexual assault

Superintendent Winston says the task force will be student-driven, with students outnumbering staff members. An outside facilitator will manage task force meetings and assist with finalizing recommendations.

The task force will deliver a formal report, including recommendations, to the superintendent’s review prior to the end of the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

In mid-July, WBTV reported the CMS Board of Education failed to renew Prinicpal Bosco’s contract amidst a period of previously undisclosed leave.

In an email hours after that story was first published, schools spokesman Patrick Smith sent a statement from the district’s human resources office that said Bosco’s contract was not renewed because he was on leave.

Myers Park HS principal on leave, contract not renewed

“Due to an administrative oversight resulting from Mr. Bosco being designated as on leave in our Human Resources information systems, his file was not identified for inclusion into tonight’s recommendations for approval.”

The statement did not elaborate on Bosco’s leave at that time, and his leave status had not previously been disclosed by CMS, including in response to a request from WBTV for his personnel information.

CMS failed to track reported rapes, assaults on campus

Bosco’s first day back from medical leave was Friday. School officials did not discuss the circumstances of Bosco’s suspension but say they will communicate information about the assignment of an interim principal when that time comes.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
To date, the RCSO has not arrested any customers frequenting the businesses and present during...
Rowan Sheriff’s Office carries out raid at FishZilla arcade in Salisbury
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Tim Tarlton said he was fired from his job at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for...
Former CRVA employee claims he was fired for wearing Trump t-shirt on his day off

Latest News

Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate
Business Report: Marijuana munchies
Cherokee legalized medical marijuana on Western North Carolina land. Can I buy some?
"Vaccination is how we end this pandemic and put our masks away,” said Governor Roy Cooper....
Rowan County COVID update: 4 deaths in one week, vaccination rate increases
Elizabeth Carserino
Caretaker charged with murder of 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in Avery Co.