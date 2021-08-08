Retired South Meck. principal to fill in for suspended Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal is stepping into that role once more.

Retired South Mecklenburg High School principal Dr. Maureen Furr will be interim principal at Myers Park High School, according to a call families received.

Furr retired from the district in 2019.

She will fill in for Myers Park principal Mark Bosco, who has been suspended with pay.

Just in: retired South Meck HS principal Dr. Maureen Furr will be interim principal at Myers Park HS, according to a call that families just got. She retired from CMS in 2019 https://t.co/krkrqhbjzt — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) August 8, 2021

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of Bosco’s paid suspension.

The email says an interim principal will be assigned, which turned out to be Dr. Furr.

Breaking: Myers Park principal Mark Bosco has been suspended. Email sent in the past hour, while I’ve been in an interview pic.twitter.com/3MRvXXBDYl — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) August 6, 2021

Bosco’s suspension comes after months of scrutiny prompted by a WBTV investigation into the school’s handling of reported rapes and sexual assaults by female students.

WBTV has spoken with six former Myers Park students who reported being raped or sexually assaulted by fellow students each year between 2014 and 2019.

Bosco was a defendant in one lawsuit brought by a former Myers Park student, Nikki Wombwell, who filed a lawsuit alleging the school and police did not properly handle her reported rape in 2014.

In a deposition as part of that lawsuit, Bosco testified he told Wombwell that she could face punishment if her reported rape was investigated and not substantiated, because she would be held accountable to having sex in the woods adjacent to campus.

Wombwell settled her lawsuit in late April. The school district paid her $50,000.

Also on Friday, CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston emailed all school district employees and parents to announce the creation of a Title IX task force.

The email says the purpose of the task force is to review current reporting and support procedures to ensure CMS is responding promptly and effectively to claims including harassment, assault or violations under Title IX.

Superintendent Winston says the task force will be student-driven, with students outnumbering staff members. An outside facilitator will manage task force meetings and assist with finalizing recommendations.

The task force will deliver a formal report, including recommendations, to the superintendent’s review prior to the end of the first quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

More breaking: CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston just emailed all employees to announce the creation of a Title IX task force. Will deliver him a report by end of first quarter of upcoming school year #nced pic.twitter.com/sPl8nfdJs7 — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) August 6, 2021

In mid-July, WBTV reported the CMS Board of Education failed to renew Prinicpal Bosco’s contract amidst a period of previously undisclosed leave.

In an email hours after that story was first published, schools spokesman Patrick Smith sent a statement from the district’s human resources office that said Bosco’s contract was not renewed because he was on leave.

“Due to an administrative oversight resulting from Mr. Bosco being designated as on leave in our Human Resources information systems, his file was not identified for inclusion into tonight’s recommendations for approval.”

The statement did not elaborate on Bosco’s leave at that time, and his leave status had not previously been disclosed by CMS, including in response to a request from WBTV for his personnel information.

Bosco’s first day back from medical leave was Friday. School officials did not discuss the circumstances of Bosco’s suspension but say they will communicate information about the assignment of an interim principal when that time comes.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.