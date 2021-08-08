NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina county, city order indoor face mask mandate

(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Face coverings will be required again within all indoor public places, businesses and establishments in Durham County and the city of Durham due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

City and county leaders issued a new state of emergency on Saturday that takes effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide mask mandate ended July 30, but that doesn’t prevent local governments from approving restrictions, including school systems.

The Durham city and county mask mandate provides several exceptions.

The highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has helped raised dramatically the number of cases and hospitalizations nationally statewide.

