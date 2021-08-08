Lincoln County deputies ask public for help finding man who left assisted living facility

NC DHHS Flu
Charles Rickey Carringer, 56, was reported missing from Lakewood Care Center, on Optimist Club Road in Denver, Saturday night shortly after 9 p.m.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Lincoln County.

Charles Rickey Carringer, 56, was reported missing from Lakewood Care Center, on Optimist Club Road in Denver, Saturday night shortly after 9 p.m.

Deputies say they were told that Carringer had walked off the facility and was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He has cognitive impairment, according to deputies.

Carringer is described as a white mal, about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has a slender build with dark brown hair and brown eyes, with several tattoos.

He was last seen wearing bright blue sneakers, blue jeans, a brown flannel top and a green jacket with a gray hood and a white baseball cap.

Deputies believe Carringer may be trying to get to the Gastonia or Bessemer City area.

Deputies searched the immediate area around the assisted living facility but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

