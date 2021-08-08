NC DHHS Flu
Hot and muggy week with daily chances for isolated storms

First Alert Weather: Any storm that develops may have heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.
By Jason Myers
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will warm into the lower 90s this week with muggy conditions and daily chances for isolated to scattered late-day storms.

Any storm that develops may have heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild; 69 degrees
  • Monday: 92° for Charlotte; lower 80s in the mountains; isolated storms
  • Tuesday-Friday: Lower 90s, with daily chances for a few storms

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast
Jason Myers Sunday evening forecast(WBTV)

Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with patchy fog possible for mountain and river valleys.

Monday morning low temperatures will be around 70 degrees for the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees in the mountains.

Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s around Charlotte and the Piedmont with lower 80s for the mountains.

A few thunderstorms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours.

The hot and muggy conditions continue for the remainder of the week with morning low temperatures around 70 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Daily chances for isolated to scattered storms continue through the week.

No organized severe weather is expected, yet any storm that develops may have heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely for the weekend, as a cold front moves into the region and stalls.

High temperatures remain hot, with lower 90s for Saturday and upper 80s for Sunday.

We are also closely watching the tropics, where an increase in tropical activity is possible.

A few disturbances are over the Atlantic Ocean now, that may develop and take on more tropical characteristics in the coming days.

Have a great week!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

