Healthcare workers in Cleveland Co. carry signs, chant in protest of COVID-19 vaccination mandate

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - People marched to the hospital in Cleveland County Sunday afternoon raising their voices against the COVID-19 vaccination mandate issued in Atrium Health.

A group of protesters -- from healthcare workers to those supporting the cause -- held signs and chanted about their “right to choose” whether they get vaccinated.

“We are reaching out to the leaders in our area that feel like we should have medical freedom and right to choose in our workplace, community and country,” said Jennifer Dacus, a nurse who was also one of the organizers.

Healthcare workers, supporters march to Atrium Health in protest of employer-mandated vaccinations

The group met at Historic Courthouse Square in downtown Shelby and marched about a mile up the road to Atrium Health - Cleveland.

Atrium, Novant Health requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Atrium Health, one of the biggest healthcare systems in the Charlotte area, recently announced that all of its employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

On August 1, hundreds walked to Atrium Health - Main in protest of the vaccination mandate for their employees.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

