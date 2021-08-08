NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte church returns to in-person services; registration and mask required

St. Paul Baptist Church recently started back in-person services. Registration and masks are...
St. Paul Baptist Church recently started back in-person services. Registration and masks are required.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After closing the doors of the main sanctuary last year for in-person services due to the pandemic, St. Paul Baptist Church in Charlotte has welcomed worshipers back inside.

Inside the church in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, there is limited capacity with social distancing.

To attend a Sunday service, registration is required online and a pre-screening health questionnaire must also be completed.

Registration on-site, for those who can’t complete online, is also available.

Pastor Robert Scott says masks are required and a temperature check is done before entering the sanctuary.

In regards to vaccinations, Scott says his entire staff is fully vaccinated. He also says the availability of three vaccines is the reason why they decided to have in-person services again.

“Difference between last year and this year is the vaccine. We know children are getting ready to go back to school, we know sporting events are going to continue to happen as far as the fall is a concern and other places are opening up. However, the difference-maker has been the vaccine,” he said.

Scott also says 84 percent of those who’ve registered to attend services are vaccinated.

