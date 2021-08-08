Break’s over! The heat returns!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will take us back to the 90s. Rain chances will be low though.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Back in the 90s

Low rain chances

More heat this week

Get weather alerts and your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go, with the free WBTV Weather app.

Leigh Brock's Sunday morning forecast (WBTV)

After storms rolled across parts of the area yesterday, today should be quieter. Highs will reach the low 90s and rain chances stand at only 20 percent.

Most of the week ahead will be pretty typical for August. Highs will range in the low 90s and you will feel the effects of the humidity. Lows will be in the low 70s most nights.

Afternoon thunderstorms will pick up where they left off. The best chance of having a dry day will be on Monday when there’s a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms.

After that, it goes up to a 30 percent chance for the rest of the week. A cold front will take it up to a 40% chance next Saturday.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics.

There are a few disturbances that have some potential to develop into a tropical depression or a tropical storm over the next week. So far, they are way out in the Atlantic.

No immediate impacts are in our forecast, but we’ll keep you posted!

Make it a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.