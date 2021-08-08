NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Boone residents, tourists weigh in on upcoming indoor mask requirement

By Courtney Cole
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Boone will require face masks in public indoor spaces after declaring a State of Emergency Friday evening.

Town of Boone to require masks indoors after declaring State of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases

Boone leaders say this requirement and state of emergency comes after the Delta variant began spreading and reports of a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.

The declaration states that customers, employees, and anyone else inside must wear a mask or face covering while indoors any establishment open to the public and in an area that is open to the general public.

While wearing the mask, officials say a social distance of six feet should be maintained, if possible.

Appalachian State junior Reagan Tate says she’s enjoyed what felt like a few weeks of normalcy but realizes the upcoming mask mandate is for her safety.

“That disappointment comes from being maskless for a few weeks now and being vaccinated but if it slows the spread I am more than happy to help,” Tate said.

The town’s state of emergency closely follows updated CDC guidelines encouraging everyone even if they are fully vaccinated to wear a mask indoors if they’re in an area with the high or substantial transmission of COVID-19.

CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US

Grayson Wickel just moved to Boone, and while he’s fully vaccinated, he’s still wearing his mask.

He thinks the mandate is the right move to keep COVID-19 cases down.

“I’m looking at it mainly from a public health standpoint where everybody if we all get on board it’s less of a time that we can kind of stomp through this and get it over with, altogether one mask at a time,” Wickel said.

Pat Moritz works at Hands Gallery where they’ve already got signs up requiring masks inside their store in accordance with the town’s state of emergency.

Moritz agrees the mandate is needed.

“Of course these last two weeks have been a little bit more normal but now as all the vaccination rates are going up the cases are going up too. We’re going back to doing the masks even if you’ve been vaccinated, indoors,” Moritz said.

Hands Gallery is still doing daily disinfecting, providing hand sanitizer, encouraging social distancing, and will even have extra disposable masks for customers.

“We’re going to keep doing as much as we possibly can to keep everybody safe,” Moritz said.

While some tourists were only dropping in for the weekend - they believe making masks mandatory indoors is the right thing to do.

“I feel like you should still wear your masks regardless if you’re vaccinated or not. I mean you could still be carrying the virus, so you should keep it on to keep others safe,” said LeKesha Gallant who was visiting Boone.

The masking requirement has a few exceptions as it does not apply to people who cannot wear the mask due to a medical or behavioral condition, children under the age of 2, a customer eating at a restaurant while they are at their table or a person who is complying with directions issued by a law enforcement officer.

This requirement goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. and shall remain in effect until further notice.

The penalty for violating this mask requirement constitutes a class 2 misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
To date, the RCSO has not arrested any customers frequenting the businesses and present during...
Rowan Sheriff’s Office carries out raid at FishZilla arcade in Salisbury
Tim Tarlton said he was fired from his job at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for...
Former CRVA employee claims he was fired for wearing Trump t-shirt on his day off
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of...
CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force

Latest News

A venomous zebra cobra was captured in a Raleigh, North Carolina, neighborhood.
North Carolina man accepts plea for venomous snake’s escape
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two killed in crash on I-77 in Charlotte early Sunday
Two dead in crash on I-77
Two dead in crash on I-77
Charles Rickey Carringer, 56, was reported missing from Lakewood Care Center, on Optimist Club...
Lincoln County deputies ask public for help finding man who left assisted living facility