26th Judicial District announces closure at Mecklenburg County Courthouse after COVID-19 outbreak

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Court cases in the 26th Judicial District at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse have been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak among employees, the court announced Sunday.

The court says that all sessions of the district and superior court in the 26th Judicial District that was scheduled for Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10 will be rescheduled to a date after August 10, with limited exceptions.

The court says that between Friday and Saturday, five employees working onsite at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19, a number of others have reported symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, and at least 29 employees have been directed to quarantine.

The Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health said the cancellation of court proceedings and closure of the Mecklenburg County Courthouse were necessary to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19 among court personnel and members of the public.

The Key Court Officials will meet on August 10, and, in consultation with the Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, will assess the full extent of the outbreak and determine the possibility of opening the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for scheduled sessions on August 11.

