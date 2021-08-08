NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
To date, the RCSO has not arrested any customers frequenting the businesses and present during...
Rowan Sheriff’s Office carries out raid at FishZilla arcade in Salisbury
Tim Tarlton said he was fired from his job at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for...
Former CRVA employee claims he was fired for wearing Trump t-shirt on his day off
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of...
CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is facing the end of a state impeachment inquiry.
Albany sheriff: Cuomo could face misdemeanor in groping case
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as lawmakers work to advance...
Senate advances $1T infrastructure bill, but GOP hits brakes