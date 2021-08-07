Young people and COVID-19 vaccine: UNC Charlotte students have mixed feelings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As health leaders have said, this is quickly becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

On Friday night, the number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina is increasing at an alarming rate - over 4,500 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The largest age group of cases is in the ages of 18-49.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the 18-49 year old age group represents 54% of cases in NC, but UNC Charlotte students we spoke with still have mixed feelings about the vaccine.

“So overall, I think it’s good - I just haven’t gotten around to getting it. I think it’s a relatively new thing, and I’m pretty cautious about that stuff,” said one UNC Charlotte student.

“So some of my friends actually think coronavirus is a scam,” said another.

And another UNC Charlotte student said, “I think the vaccine is a good opportunity for everyone to just be safe.”

On UNC Charlotte’s campus, you find opinions - oftentimes, strong ones on both sides of the issue. While most agree that vaccines save lives, there are lots of questions about the long-term health impact.

“Mainly I feel like people my age you know 17, 18, 19, 20, we’re probably hesitant to get it because we’re not really prone to it,” said one UNC Charlotte student.

Only, the facts say this age group is prone to it. NCDHHS numbers tell a different story.

The 18 to 24 age group makes up 14% of total COVID cases in North Carolina. If you add in those people ages 25-49, the numbers represent 54% of cases statewide, and officials say, the vast majority are unvaccinated.

“The largest percentage of cases that we have right now in individuals is in our younger populations, so adults ages 18 to 39 is making up a significant percentage of our cases,” said Medical Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health Dr. Meg Sullivan.

“I think if you look at our vaccination coverage rates that yes we still have significant work to do in our younger population,” she said.

Some students WBTV spoke with indicated friends aren’t getting the shot because they think it should be a personal decision and not a mandate from the state or their employer.

“I think a lot of young people are hesitant just because they feel they’re invincible,” said one UNC Charlotte student.

Others say, increasing the vaccination rate will slow the spread of the disease.

“It’s to you know help prevent the spread of COVID, so yeah, I think it’s a good thing,” said one UNC Charlotte student.

Like many colleges, UNC Charlotte doesn’t require its students to get vaccinated.

Though if you’re not vaccinated, the school says you’ll be subject to more testing more often.

According to NCDHHS, 36% of those 18-24 in NC are fully vaccinated.

