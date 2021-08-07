Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North
Travelers are asked to avoid the area.
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
This article has 64 words with a read time of approximately 19 seconds.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash has caused a portion of Interstate 77 North to shut down Saturday afternoon.
The accident took place during the noon hour near exit 30 and involved a tractor trailer.
A medical helicopter airlifted one patient with life-threatening injuries.
Travelers are asked to avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.