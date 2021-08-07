Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North

NC DHHS Flu
Travelers are asked to avoid the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash has caused a portion of Interstate 77 North to shut down Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place during the noon hour near exit 30 and involved a tractor trailer.

A medical helicopter airlifted one patient with life-threatening injuries.

