Serious crash shuts down portion of I-77 North

This article has 64 words with a read time of approximately 19 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A serious crash has caused a portion of Interstate 77 North to shut down Saturday afternoon.

The accident took place during the noon hour near exit 30 and involved a tractor trailer.

*CRASH ALERT* Cornelius & Davidson are working an MVC, I-77 NB after Exit 30, involving a Tractor Trailer. Avoid the area. Please use caution & #Yield to any responding units. Please #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #I77 — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) August 7, 2021

A medical helicopter airlifted one patient with life-threatening injuries.

Travelers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.