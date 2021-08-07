Salisbury arcade again raided by sheriff’s department for illegal gambling operation

This article has 406 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 21 seconds.

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury arcade was discovered to be an illegal gambling operation during a raid executed by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant Aug. 5 against the FishZilla Arcade off East Innes Street in Salisbury.

The business was raided by the RCSO previously on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for similar illegal activities.

The business had 85 playing stations, including table models, stand-ups and “fish tables.” These machines, all slot machines under North Carolina Law, violate state statutes. The devices allowed patrons to bet more than eight credits per play and the arcade was paying cash for credits earned.

Possession of five or more machines makes the charge a felony. The RCSO will seek charges against one manager and two cashiers, who operated the arcade.

Deputies seized documents related to the gambling operation, monitors, CPUs, television screens, office equipment, a money counter, and almost $18,500 in cash.

In North Carolina, there are only two types of legal gambling; the North Carolina State Lottery and those occurring on Indian Lands. All other gambling is illegal.

Investigations over the past two years of these businesses and their operators have shown that they are making millions of dollars off these illegal businesses, not paying state or federal income tax and the workers are being paid cash under the table. Security firms providing armed security to the businesses are violating state law by the guards not being licensed through the North Carolina Private Protective Services.

According to the sheriff’s office, these businesses have been havens for crimes, including drug trafficking, robbery and illegal possession of firearms. Many of the crimes committed inside and outside the businesses are not being reported to law enforcement, for fear of attention to these illegal businesses.

Additionally, many of those in Rowan County are operated by persons outside Rowan County and even from other states.

As to the FishZilla Arcade, the sheriff’s office says they received complaints from other tenants at the strip mall about the business, and even from other illegal gambling operators.

During the previous search in 2020, the RCSO met with the landlord for the business and warned them about allowing this type of business to operate.

To date, the RCSO has not arrested any customers frequenting the businesses and present during the execution of search warrants. This policy is being revisited.

Anyone with information about these illegal businesses are encouraged to call their respective jurisdictions.

