NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Retired SCHP trooper finds kidney donor, his patrol school classmate

“We’re brothers now,” retired SCHP Sgt. Darrell Smith said of his donor, John Dorroh. “We’re...
“We’re brothers now,” retired SCHP Sgt. Darrell Smith said of his donor, John Dorroh. “We’re family.”(Darrell Smith)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An S.C. state trooper plead for a kidney donor through social media. People from across the country offered to get tested to see if they were a match.

Little did he know, he would find his match right here in South Carolina, one of his classmates from patrol school.

“We’re brothers now,” retired SCHP Sgt. Darrell Smith said of his donor, John Dorroh. “We’re family.”

Smith, 49, was diagnosed with renal failure in Sept. 2019. He soon began daily dialysis treatments at home, spending nine hours every night bound to a machine that cleaned his blood.

Doctors told Smith he needed a new kidney and was told he could be waiting up to 10 years. He was placed on United Network for Organ Sharing list in several states.

“It was discouraging,” he said of getting that news after months of daily dialysis treatments. “Five to 10 years — that’s a long time.”

Smith kept his diagnosis and search for a kidney quiet. It wasn’t until he met a doctor whose life was saved by a kidney donation for Smith to start sharing his story. That’s when a social media post by Smith’s wife gained traction from people across the country.

A classmate of Smith’s, Dorroh, was one of those who saw the social media post.

Dorroh worked for SCDPS until 2016, and now is a transportation supervisor in Lexington School District 1 and a part-time officer with Pelion Police Department.

“I told my wife, I feel like there’s a calling,” Dorroh said after seeing the post. “Something’s telling me to go get tested to see if I’d be a match.”

Dorroh began the testing process in Dec. 2020 and in April got a call from the Medical University of South Carolina telling him that he was a match.

The two scheduled surgery for May 12.

Surgery
Surgery(Darrell Smith)

Both came out of surgery fine, and Dorroh’s kidney is now functioning well in Smith’s body.

“We’re brothers now. We are brothers,” Smith said of Dorroh.

Dorroh says nothing compares to donating an organ to someone else.

“You can actually see the difference you’ve made,” said Dorroh, who before this was not even listed as an organ donor on his driver’s license. “So many times in law enforcement, you say, ‘I hope that person lives. I hope I got to them quick enough.’ You never really hear anything about it. But this is a story that doesn’t ever leave you.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of...
CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Sheriff James "Clem" Clemmons Jr.
Richmond County Sheriff dies unexpectedly
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Kids share perspective on losing family to breast cancer
Kids share perspective on losing family to breast cancer
Parker and Rhiya interview each other for WBTV News at 11
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer
Connecting kids to their Forever Family: Maddison
Connecting kids to their Forever Family: Maddison
The event dubbed ‘24 Hours of Booty’ is a fundraising event for organizations that help people...
24 Hours of Booty on, other Charlotte race organizers prepare back-up plans at COVID-19 trends worsen
24 Hours of Booty on, other Charlotte race organizers prepare back-up plans at COVID-19 trends...
24 Hours of Booty on, other Charlotte race organizers prepare back-up plans at COVID-19 trends worsen