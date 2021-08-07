Panthers new FieldTurf surface opens to positive reviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The new FieldTurf at Bank of America received positive reviews as the Carolina Panthers completed their first practice on the new surface Friday night at FanFest.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey said said he likes it and he’s excited about it.

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn called it a fast surface.

The Panthers took their annual break from training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina to make the 90-minute trek home for a one night practice at the team’s stadium.

Seventeen of the league’s 32 team play on some sort of natural surface, while 15 play on artificial turf.

It’s the first time the Panthers have played on an artificial surface at Bank of America Stadium since it opened in 1996.

