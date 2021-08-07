NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Morning showers early with thunderstorms later

First Alert Weather: A few pockets of heavy rain will be the biggest threat.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a First Alert in effect today to give you a heads up that rain may stand in the way of your weekend outdoor plans at times.

  • AM Showers possible
  • PM T-storms possible
  • The heat and humidity are returning!

After a pretty nice break from the 90s, it is time to get back to reality in the week ahead.

Today's high temperatures
Today's high temperatures(First Alert Weather)

Today will be unsettled. It won’t be raining the whole day. That’s the good news. There is a front hanging out pretty close to us today. That brings the chance for morning showers. A few pockets of heavy rain will be the biggest threat. We may see some sun in the middle of the day. The more sun we see, the better chance we have for thunderstorms to crank up this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow holds a much lower chance for rain. However, it will begin to get hotter again. We will be back in the low 90s for the first time since last weekend.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Seven day rain chances
Seven day rain chances(First Alert Weather)

The Bermuda High will be back in full force for the second half of the week. That means more heat and humidity. It also means a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., caretaker found hospitalized
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of...
CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force
Sheriff James "Clem" Clemmons Jr.
Richmond County Sheriff dies unexpectedly
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Showers early, thunderstorms late
First Alert Weather: Showers early, thunderstorms late
After some light showers arrived on Friday afternoon ahead of schedule, more showers are...
First Alert with showers increasing overnight, thunderstorms possible Saturday
First Alert with showers increasing overnight, thunderstorms possible Saturday
First Alert with showers increasing overnight, thunderstorms possible Saturday
Today's forecast
A few showers today, with a First Alert for Saturday