Morning showers early with thunderstorms later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a First Alert in effect today to give you a heads up that rain may stand in the way of your weekend outdoor plans at times.

AM Showers possible

PM T-storms possible

The heat and humidity are returning!

After a pretty nice break from the 90s, it is time to get back to reality in the week ahead.

Today's high temperatures (First Alert Weather)

Today will be unsettled. It won’t be raining the whole day. That’s the good news. There is a front hanging out pretty close to us today. That brings the chance for morning showers. A few pockets of heavy rain will be the biggest threat. We may see some sun in the middle of the day. The more sun we see, the better chance we have for thunderstorms to crank up this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tomorrow holds a much lower chance for rain. However, it will begin to get hotter again. We will be back in the low 90s for the first time since last weekend.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for showers. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Seven day rain chances (First Alert Weather)

The Bermuda High will be back in full force for the second half of the week. That means more heat and humidity. It also means a 30 percent chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

