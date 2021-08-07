NC DHHS Flu
Gov: SC law ‘very clear’ in banning school mask mandates

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says that he sees a city-enforced school mask mandate as a...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says that he sees a city-enforced school mask mandate as a violation of state law. South Carolina’s capital city on Thursday ratified an ordinance mandating the use of masks in Columbia elementary and middle schools for at least the beginning of the school year.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says that he sees a city-enforced school mask mandate as a violation of state law. South Carolina’s capital city on Thursday ratified an ordinance mandating the use of masks in Columbia elementary and middle schools for at least the beginning of the school year.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says the move will help protect children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

But a state budget proviso prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks. It’s that provision that McMaster, a former prosecutor, says preempts the city’s action.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

