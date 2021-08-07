NC DHHS Flu
First Alert with showers increasing overnight, thunderstorms possible Saturday

After some light showers arrived on Friday afternoon ahead of schedule, more showers are expected overnight and becoming heavier in spots toward daybreak.
By Eric Thomas
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
  • First Alert Saturday
  • Showers Increasing Overnight
  • Thunderstorms Possible Saturday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

You may be awakened by rumbles of thunder as well.  Showers are expected to continue through the first half of the day until we see a break during the afternoon. 

If the sun pops out and warms things up, the unstable air may give rise to a second round of stronger storms which are most likely to develop over the mountains and foothills. 

Some of those will propagate eastward toward Charlotte but there is uncertainty as to whether many storms will reach all the way back into the I-77 corridor.

Looking beyond, Sunday will be much quieter and with additional sunshine, we expect to see 90-degree high temperatures again which will be the first time to hit 90 degrees since last Sunday, a rather impressive streak of sub-90 degree weather considering the time of year. 

The pattern looks fairly standard as we carry the forecast deeper into next week.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

