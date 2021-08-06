Woman on bicycle killed after crash involving box truck in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman on a bicycle died after she collided with a box truck in Lancaster County.

Crews responded to the intersection of Highway 157 and Kirkland Avenue in Kershaw around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Roxanne Lamoree, 39, from Kershaw, was taken to the hospital where she died.

No other information was provided.

