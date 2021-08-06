NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman on bicycle killed after crash involving box truck in Lancaster County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman on a bicycle died after she collided with a box truck in Lancaster County.

Crews responded to the intersection of Highway 157 and Kirkland Avenue in Kershaw around 12:20 p.m. Thursday.

Roxanne Lamoree, 39, from Kershaw, was taken to the hospital where she died.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
George Faile and Amber Nicole Harris
Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Back to School: Will schools go fully remote if COVID-19 cases surge? Hear what NC, SC schools have to say
Maria Toro
Missing Gastonia woman found

Latest News

Organizations providing housing assistance amid new, temporary eviction moratorium
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte
Eric and Tangela Parker
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant brought back to N.C.
The state of emergency will last for at least 61 days.
Columbia city leaders approve state of emergency, mask mandates in city schools