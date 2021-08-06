NC DHHS Flu
Union Co. church holding vaccine event as push continues to combat hesitancy

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - As coronavirus numbers continue to rise across the country, community leaders are hoping that means more people are also getting vaccinated.

On Saturday, Marvin AME Zion Church will host a vaccination event for the Waxhaw community.

“People in the community know that the church, and our health ministry members, who they have relationship with, and support and trust are encouraging them to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Mary Lindsay-Barber.

Lindsay-Barber is part of the health ministry at the church. Church leaders say they hop faith and trust will motivate those who may be hesitant to finally get their shot.

“We know that there’s a lot of hesitancy, many of it because people are receiving information that is not factual, and because of distrust, community distrust, that people may have of the medical community. And so we want them to know that the faith community is in support of the vaccination,” she said.

According to North Carolina state numbers, only 42 percent of Union County’s population is fully vaccinated. The numbers have also recently been broken down by race. In Union County, 31 percent of those fully vaccinated are American Indian or Alaskan Native; 61 percent are Asian or Pacific Islander; 35 percent are Black; and 37 percent are White.

As the Delta variant continues to cause concern, Union County Public Health is urging everyone who is eligible (12 years and older) to get vaccinated.

“Union County Public Health continues to urge all eligible individuals to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as it is proven to protect from severe illness, hospitalizations and slows the spread of the virus. We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with our valuable community partners to offer vaccination events. These efforts are even more important as we are seeing case numbers rise again,” the department said in a statement.

There is no registration required for Saturday’s event.

