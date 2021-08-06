Town of Boone to require masks indoors after declaring State of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Boone will require face masks in public indoor spaces after declaring a State of Emergency Friday evening.

Boone leaders say this requirement and state of emergency comes after the Delta variant began spreading and reports of a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.

The declaration states that customers, employees, and anyone else inside must wear a mask or face covering while indoors any establishment open to the public and in an area that is open to the general public.

While wearing the mask, officials say a social distance of six feet should be maintained so far as possible.

The mask requirement has a few exceptions as it does not apply to people who cannot wear the mask due to a medical or behavioral condition, children under the age of 2, a customer eating at a restaurant while they are at their table or a person who is complying with directions issued by a law enforcement officer.

This requirement goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. and shall remain in effect until further notice.

The penalty for violating this mask requirement constitutes a class 2 misdemeanor.

