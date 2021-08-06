NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Town of Boone to require masks indoors after declaring State of Emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases

Boone leaders say this requirement and state of emergency comes after the Delta variant began spreading and reports of a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Boone will require face masks in public indoor spaces after declaring a State of Emergency Friday evening.

Boone leaders say this requirement and state of emergency comes after the Delta variant began spreading and reports of a sharp increase of COVID-19 cases.

The declaration states that customers, employees, and anyone else inside must wear a mask or face covering while indoors any establishment open to the public and in an area that is open to the general public.

While wearing the mask, officials say a social distance of six feet should be maintained so far as possible.

The mask requirement has a few exceptions as it does not apply to people who cannot wear the mask due to a medical or behavioral condition, children under the age of 2, a customer eating at a restaurant while they are at their table or a person who is complying with directions issued by a law enforcement officer.

This requirement goes into effect on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. and shall remain in effect until further notice.

The penalty for violating this mask requirement constitutes a class 2 misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider...
55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
A woman missing out of Avery County for almost two months was found entombed in concrete in the...
Missing woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., search underway for suspect
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
Eric and Tangela Parker
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

Latest News

Pre-K students in Rock Hill will have some extra classmates after RHS expands its classrooms...
Rock Hill Schools expands pre-k classrooms, helping almost 60 extra students
Tim Tarlton said he was fired from his job at the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority for...
Former CRVA employee claims he was fired for wearing Trump t-shirt on his day off
Testing for COVID-19 is increasing across the state as the Delta variant spreads. But some...
Hospitals are full, doctors urge you not to go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test
Featuring Norman McCullough
08.06.21: NOON / 8th Annual Charlotte African American Festival