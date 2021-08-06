South Boulevard closed because of gas leak

This article has 97 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy Charlotte road has been shut down because of a gas leak.

The leak is near off South Boulevard, near Marsh Road. Crews have blocked the road off at Poindexter Drive.

The area was already partially shut down due to construction but is now completely blocked.

WBTV’s Sharonne Hayes spoke with a worker on scene who said in his experience if they’re lucky the road will be opened back by noon.

WBTV is working to learn more about the cause of the gas leak and how long South Boulevard will be shut down.

This is a developing situation.

