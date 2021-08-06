NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Boulevard closed because of gas leak

The area was already partially shut down due to construction but is now completely blocked.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 97 words with a read time of approximately 23 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy Charlotte road has been shut down because of a gas leak.

The leak is near off South Boulevard, near Marsh Road. Crews have blocked the road off at Poindexter Drive.

The area was already partially shut down due to construction but is now completely blocked.

WBTV’s Sharonne Hayes spoke with a worker on scene who said in his experience if they’re lucky the road will be opened back by noon.

WBTV is working to learn more about the cause of the gas leak and how long South Boulevard will be shut down.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider...
55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Rep. Ralph Norman represents South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. This includes all of...
South Carolina U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

One person is dead after they were struck by a car in north Charlotte.
Pedestrian struck, killed in north Charlotte
South Boulevard closed because of gas leak
South Boulevard closed because of gas leak
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer
A kid’s perspective: 10-year-olds reflect on losing grandmothers to breast cancer
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte