NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Rowan Little League girls headed to World Series on Monday

Meet the team, help with fundraiser at Lowe’s on Saturday
The Little league Softball World takes place next week with Rowan County representing North...
The Little league Softball World takes place next week with Rowan County representing North Carolina.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is once again sending a team to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. The tournament will begin next week at Stallings Stadium, 1055 S. Elm St. in Greenville, N.C.

To help get the team on the road, a fundraiser will be held at Lowe’s in Salisbury on Saturday. The team will be there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The team will leave by bus for the LLSWS on Sunday morning at 7 a.m. from the West End Plaza.

Rowan will play pool games on August 11,12,13, and 15. The top four in each pool advance to a single-elimination bracket play on the 16, and 17, with the Championship game on the 18.

Pool games will air on the ESPN+ app, the bracket games will be on ESPN’s regular TV channels.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider...
55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Gaston County Sheriff announces retirement, leaves Democratic Party
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte
Police investigating deadly wreck in south Charlotte

Latest News

Sheriff James "Clem" Clemmons Jr.
Richmond County Sheriff dies unexpectedly
David Dover, left, was convicted of killing Arthur Lee "Buddy" Davis in 2016.
Citing “lack of evidence,” court tosses out 2019 murder conviction of China Grove man
Rivera family announces new initiative
Rivera family announces new initiative
Looking into criminal history of suspected Shelby officer shooter
Looking into criminal history of suspected Shelby officer shooter