Rowan Little League girls headed to World Series on Monday

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County is once again sending a team to compete in the Little League Softball World Series. The tournament will begin next week at Stallings Stadium, 1055 S. Elm St. in Greenville, N.C.

To help get the team on the road, a fundraiser will be held at Lowe’s in Salisbury on Saturday. The team will be there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The team will leave by bus for the LLSWS on Sunday morning at 7 a.m. from the West End Plaza.

Rowan will play pool games on August 11,12,13, and 15. The top four in each pool advance to a single-elimination bracket play on the 16, and 17, with the Championship game on the 18.

Pool games will air on the ESPN+ app, the bracket games will be on ESPN’s regular TV channels.

