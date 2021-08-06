NC DHHS Flu
Richmond County Sheriff dies unexpectedly

Clemmons was the first person of color to become a major and sheriff within the department.
Sheriff James "Clem" Clemmons Jr.
Sheriff James "Clem" Clemmons Jr.(Facebook photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
This article has 161 words with a read time of approximately 48 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Richmond County is mourning the loss of a major community figure.

Sheriff James “Clem” Clemmons Jr. died Thursday, Aug. 5 at home, according to the county.

“We will miss him more than any words can express,” a Facebook post by county officials read.

Clemmons was hired as a patrol deputy within the department in 1989. Two years later, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 1997, and then to captain in 1998. Clemmons was then promoted to major in 2002.

Clemmons was the first person of color to become a major within the Richmond County Sheriff Office.

He was then elected to sheriff in 2010, making him also the first person of color to be elected as the county’s sheriff and the third elected in 60 years.

Throughout his tenure, Clemmons led multiple teams and won numerous awards.

“He was not just our co-worker, but a great friend to all and an awesome leader in our community,” the post read.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

