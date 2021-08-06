NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Person killed in southwest Charlotte, police looking into case as a homicide

The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.
The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West...
The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they’re looking into a case as a homicide after a person was killed in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

CMPD says one person was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are investigating what happened.

Police did not provide any other details about this active scene, but did say detectives are conducting a homicide investagtion.

Officers have not said anything about charges, victim identification, possible suspects or anything else about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
You’re fully vaccinated but are exposed to the virus, what do you do?
More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider...
55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates
A woman missing out of Avery County for almost two months was found entombed in concrete in the...
Missing woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., deputies looking for caretaker
Tryon Medical Partners enrolls participants in Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial
Seven Charlotte-area medical practices requiring employees be vaccinated against COVID-19
Eric and Tangela Parker
Couple arrested in Arizona six months after deadly shooting at Hickory furniture plant extradited back to N.C.

Latest News

Testing for COVID-19 is increasing across the state as the Delta variant spreads. But some...
Hospitals are full, doctors urge you not to go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test
Officers are searching for Elizabeth Freeman (pictured to the right), who may also be going by...
Missing 70-year-old woman found entombed in concrete in N.C., deputies looking for caretaker
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent an email to Myers Park staff and families, informing them of...
CMS suspends Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco, announces Title IX task force
The cyanobacteria blooms were found in a portion of Boyds Cove on Lake Wylie,
Active Blue-Green Algae blooms found in two locations of Lake Wylie