Person killed in southwest Charlotte, police looking into case as a homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say they’re looking into a case as a homicide after a person was killed in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened on Holliswood Court, near the corner of South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road.

CMPD says one person was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives are investigating what happened.

Police did not provide any other details about this active scene, but did say detectives are conducting a homicide investagtion.

Officers have not said anything about charges, victim identification, possible suspects or anything else about the incident.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.