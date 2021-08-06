Pedestrian struck, killed in north Charlotte

This article has 53 words with a read time of approximately 15 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after they were struck by a car in north Charlotte.

The accident took place in the area of North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road, near the Tom Hunter LYNX station. It was called in before 1 a.m. Friday.

Medic confirmed a pedestrian was struck and killed.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.